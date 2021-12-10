207 more COVID cases in Telangana

GHMC sees a rise in cases with 82

There has been a slight uptick in COVID with 207 cases reported in Telangana on Friday, taking the active caseload to 3,897. This includes two cases from among the 668 passengers who arrived from ‘at risk’ countries. Their samples have been sent for genome sequencing to check for Omicron variant.

One death was recorded on Friday, taking the total official death count to 4,004 since March 2020. About 38,467 tests were conducted and results of 3,044 are yet to be declared, said the official bulletin issued by Director of Public Health Dr. G. Srinivasa Rao.

There have been 196 recoveries taking the total number of recoveries to 6.71 lakh, while the total number of those infected has risen to 6.78 lakh.

The Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) saw 3,235 passengers coming in till date and 15 have tested positive with none found to be infected with Omicron.

The GHMC saw a rise in the number of COVID cases with 82, followed by Rangareddy 19 and Karimnagar 16. Bhadradri-Kothagudem also recorded an increase with 14 cases on Friday. Double digit numbers were found in Hanamkonda 12 and Medchal-Malkajgiri 11. No cases have been reported from Adilabad, Jayashankar Bhupalapally, Kumram Bheem-Asifabad, Mulugu, Narayanpet, Nirmal, Rajanna-Sircilla and Wanaparthy districts.