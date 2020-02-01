2 pre-final exams of X Class re-scheduled

The State Council for Educational Research and Training (SCERT) has postponed the X Class pre-final examinations scheduled on February 14 and 15 to February 26 and 27, respectively, in view of the elections to Primary Agricultural Cooperative Credit Societies (PACS).

The decision was taken following a letter written by Principal Secretary (Agriculture and Cooperation) C. Parthasarathi to Secretary (School Education) B. Janardhan Reddy seeking re-scheduling of X Class pre-final exams on Saturday. Accordingly, Director SCERT B. Seshu Kumari issued orders re-scheduling the exams slated for February 14 (3rd language paper-one) and 15 (3rd language paper-two) to February 26 and 27. The pre-final exams are originally scheduled from February 11 to 25.