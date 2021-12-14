1st homograft at OGH

Procedure performed on 21-year-old youth who suffered burns from an electric shock

The first homograft procedure was conducted on a patient at Osmania General Hospital on Tuesday. Homograft is a procedure where skin harvested from a brain-dead donor is used for grafting on another patient.

While corporate hospitals also perform the procedure, they buy skin from skin banks in other States as this commercial facility is not available in Telangana. Around ₹40-60 per square cm of skin is spent.

Usually, skin is taken from thighs or posterior trunk (back) of the patient who suffers burns and the procedure is called autograft. When autograft is not possible, homograft is performed to increase the survival chances.

In charge head of OGH Plastic Surgery department Dr. N. Nagaprasad said that if skin is not grafted, patients with severe burns can lose fluids. The procedure was performed on a 21-year-old youth who suffered burns due to an electric shock.

All of this became possible as a skin bank was inaugurated at OGH in June this year. This is the first such facility in any government or corporate hospital in the State, and third such facility in the country.

Skin was harvested from a brain-dead donor on October 28. Dr. Nagaprasad said that skin has to be processed within 45 days. “It was used on the 21-year-old patient on the 46th day,” he said at a press conference on Tuesday.

Before Health Minister Harish Rao started addressing the media, he asked Dr. Nagaprasad to speak about the procedure. Lab technicians and other staff from the department and skin bank were present.

Around 1,200-1,500 burn patients get admitted at OGH every year.