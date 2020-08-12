1,897 new COVID cases in TS

Nine more patients succumb

Telangana recorded 1,897 COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, taking the total to 84,544.

With 1,896 cases on Monday, the number of new coronavirus positive patients is almost the same as on two consecutive days. While 22,972 tests were performed on Tuesday with results of 1,221 awaited, 18,035 tests were performed on Monday and results of 959 were awaited.

The new 1,897 new cases on August 11 include 479 from Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), 172 from Medchal-Malkajgiri, 162 from Rangareddy, 107 from Sangareddy, and 87 from Warangal Urban. Nine more COVID-19 patients died on Tuesday.

Of the total 84,544 cases, 22,596 are active, 61,294 were discharged, and 654 patients died.

Regarding bed availability, 3,216 oxygen beds, and 851 ICU beds were available in the 56 State government hospitals on August 10. Beds were occupied to full capacity at Mahatma Gandhi Memorial (MGM) Hospital, Warangal Urban, and Community Health Centre (CHC), Narayankhed. Also 1,256 oxygen beds, and 650 ICU beds were available in 116 private hospitals.