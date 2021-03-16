134 km of electrification done

South Central Railway (SCR) has commissioned 134 track km of electrification of railway lines in the last two days in important sections 56.5 km of Lingmapet Jagityal–Morthad in Secunderabad division and 77.89 km of Dharmavaram–Kadiri in Guntakal Division of Andhra Pradesh, taking the total electrification in the current financial year to 274 km.

The TS section is part of Peddapalli-Nizamabad new railway line with 83 km track laying work between Peddapalli-Lingampet Jagityal already completed, another 56.5 km track between Lingmapet Jagityal–Morthad has now been completed and commissioned. Works in the remaining portion are also in fast progress.

The section between Dharmavaram-Kadiri is part of Dharmavaram-Pakala section was converted into broad gauge in 2011 and 77.89 km electrification between Dharmavaram–Kadiri has been completed and commissioned. Works in the remaining portions are in fast progress, said senior officials on Tuesday.

Electrification of these railway lines will provide seamless movement of freight and passenger traffic on rails, besides reducing the enroute detentions, fuel expenditure and emission of carbon footprints, said General Manager Gajanan Mallya in a press release. Electrification works are being taken up on mission mode as envisaged by Railway Ministry.