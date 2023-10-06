1,000-bed government hospital inaugurated in Siddipet

October 06, 2023 03:46 am | Updated 03:46 am IST - HYDERABAD

Health Minister Harish Rao inaugurated a 1,000-bed government general hospital in Siddipet on Thursday.

This medical facility boasts of a 40-bed dialysis centre, 15 operation theatres, 8 modular theatres, 100 ICU beds, and a well-equipped Emergency Ward with 30 beds. The hospital is staffed by a team of 280 doctors and 150 house surgeons, all committed to providing top-notch care for patients.

In his inaugural address, Minister Harish Rao highlighted the significance of this hospital for the local community. “Earlier, residents of Siddipet had to travel to Gandhi and Osmania General Hospital in Hyderabad for medical treatment due to shortage of beds. With the inauguration of this new facility, Siddipet now has the capacity to cater to the healthcare needs of its residents,” he added.

Speaking about Siddipet Medical College, Harish Rao expressed his pride in the institution’s growing reputation. He mentioned that students not only from Telangana but from across the country, including places like Delhi, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Maharashtra, are choosing Siddipet Medical College for their medical education. The minister affirmed that the college is delivering quality education, a sentiment supported by his interactions with students from diverse regions.

Looking ahead, Minister Harish Rao announced plans for further expansion. He revealed that a 50-bed super-speciality care block will be established in the near future, enhancing the hospital’s capabilities and services. In his closing remarks, the minister expressed optimism that the recently inaugurated medical colleges will soon achieve similar levels of excellence.