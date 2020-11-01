₹1 crore unaccounted cash seized from BJP candidate's brother-in-law

The Telangana police continue to register significant seizure of unaccounted cash and other inducements in the run-up to the Dubakka by-election slated on Tuesday.

On Sunday, the Hyderabad Commissioner’s Task Force team of north zone seized ₹1 crore unaccounted cash from the brother-in-law of BJP candidate Madhavaneni Raghunandan Rao.

Acting on a tip-off, a team led by inspector K. Nageswar Rao intercepted Surabhi Srinivas Rao’s car near Begumpet flyover while he was transporting the money to Dubakka for distribution to voters for ‘illegal means’, Hyderabad Commissioner of Police Anjani Kumar said.

Srinivas Rao (47), a businessman from Chandanagar, hails from Prashanth Nagar in Siddipet town. His driver, T. Ravi Kumar (33) was also apprehended by the police.

Mr. Kumar said that Srinivas Rao collected the unaccounted cash from Visaka Industries office near Rasoolpura at Begumpet in order to deliver it at Dubbaka for the purpose of distributing to voters at Dubbaka constituency ahead of by-polls.

One Praveen, who handles the financial matters of former MP and BJP leader G Vivek Venkatswamy handed over the cash to Srinivas Rao at their office, he said. “The cash belongs to Mr. Vivek,” the officer said.

Mr. Kumar said that Srinivas Rao runs a technical manpower supply firm ‘A to Z Solutions Limited’ at Patancheru.

The apprehended persons along with the seized cash, an SUV and two mobile phones were handed over to Begumpet for further investigation.