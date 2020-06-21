Telangana spike of 730 cases after more testing

Cases of COVID-19 in Telangana, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh soared again on Sunday.

Telangana reported its highest single-day number of 730 new cases, Karnataka saw 453 new cases and five deaths and Andhra Pradesh reported 477 cases and five deaths.

Kerala’s COVID-19 case graph also appeared to be climbing steadily, with over one hundred cases reported for the third consecutive day on Sunday.

With 133 new cases and 93 recoveries on a single day, the State was trying to stop a sharp rise. The number of active cases was 1,490.

While 123 of the new cases were imported, local transmission seemed to have resulted in the infection in 10 others, including a health worker in Idukki. Government data did not reveal whether these cases had resulted from contact with known sources or from people in the community, that is, unknown sources.

Deaths in Krishna dist

Andhra Pradesh reported five more deaths and 477 fresh cases, as a record daily testing of 24,451 samples was done.

The Health Department said the case tally rose to 8,929 and the death toll to 106. Among cases, 7,059 were local. The deaths were reported from Krishna (3), Kurnool (1) and Chittoor (1) districts.

There were 4,516 active cases. On Sunday, 196 patients were declared as having recovered. East Godavari district reported the highest number of local fresh cases with 70 infections, followed by Krishna (66), Kadapa (58), West Godavari (52), Chittoor (47), Kurnool (47), Visakhapatnam (39), Guntur (26), Nellore (12), Anantapur (11), Vizianagaram (6) and Prakasam (5). Among foreign returnees, four new cases were detected and 34 new cases among people from other States.

With 453 new cases Karnataka’s total stood at 9,150 and the number of virus deaths climbed up to 137 with the addition of five more. Among new cases, 69 were inter-State passengers and five international passengers.

In Bengaluru, 196 cases were reported taking the city’s total to 1,272.

“Bengaluru did well in contact tracing and isolating primary and secondary contacts of patients. But over the last couple of days, contact tracing is not up to the mark,” said a doctor at a government-run hospital.

After the government ramped up testing, number of cases has surged in Telangana with 730 more cases taking the total to 7,802.

The State government plans to perform 50,000 tests from June 15 to June 25.

The new cases includes 659 from Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), 34 from Jangaon, 10 from Rangareddy, nine from Medchal, six from Warangal. Of the total 7,802 cases, 3,861 are active cases 3,731 were discharged and 210 died.

(With inputs from Hyderabad, Vijayawada and Bengaluru bureaus)