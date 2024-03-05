Tejashwi Yadav calls for issue-based debate with PM instead of talk on ‘chowkidar’ and ‘mera parivar

March 05, 2024 07:28 pm | Updated 07:28 pm IST - Patna

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader and former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav on March 5 hit back at the BJP’s ‘Modi ka parivar’ (Modi’s family) campaign, which came about as a response to the RJD chief, his father Lalu Prasad’s recent remarks on Prime Minister Narendra Modi having “no family”.

Mr. Yadav also said the Indian National Developmental, Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc’s seat sharing would be completed in well ahead of that of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Bihar, and that the INDIA bloc would deliver surprising results in the forthcoming Lok Sabha election.

“Assi partishat log garibi se karte hai hahakar, sau crore berozgar, ek sau bees crore mehangai se lachar, dukhi sab parivar, phir bhi kahte hai unka parivar [80% people are suffering from poverty, 100 crore people are unemployed, 120 crore people are helpless due to inflation, all the families are unhappy, yet he (Mr. Modi) calls them his family),” Mr. Tejashwi Yadav told media persons in Patna.

“There should be issue-based debate. In the last election, he became a chowkidar (watchman), and in this election, he is talking about mera parivar (my family). He cannot run away from his responsibilities. The Prime Minister must talk about how many jobs he has given, how many industries he set up, how much inflation he controlled, did he stop migration? How much investment has been brought to Bihar? These are the issues that need to be discussed rather than mera parivar,” the RJD leader said.

Mr. Lalu Prasad asked why the PM did not have a family in a response to Mr. Modi’s attacks on dynastic politics. On Monday, senior leaders of the BJP, including Union Minister Amit Shah and BJP president J.P. Nadda, were joined by party members from across the country in declaring themselves “Modi ka parivar” on their social media handles.

“He claims that 140 crore people are his family, then how come he has no time to meet his family members demanding MSP (a reference to the minimum support prices demanded by farmers). Have you ever seen family members being beaten up over a genuine demand? There is a big difference between his words and his actions,” Mr. Tejashwi Yadav said.

When asked about welcoming Lok Janshakti Party-Ram Vilas (LJP-RV) president Chirag Paswan if the latter was unable to secure the seats he sought in the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), Mr. Tejashwi Yadav demurred. “What can I say on this issue? The RJD is not going anywhere and those who wish to join should first come forward, only then can I say anything. When any such development takes place, only then can I speak,” he said.

Calling the mahagathbandhan’s Jan Vishwas ‘maha-rally’ a great success, the RJD leader thanked the people of Bihar, party workers, and supporters of all the political parties who took part in the rally.

“We gave a strong message through the rally and our INDIA alliance is intact. We will contest the upcoming Lok Sabha election unitedly and there will be surprising results,” Mr. Tejashwi Yadav said.