BJP leaders add 'Modi Ka Parivar' to social media handles to counter Lalu's barb at PM Modi

Lalu Prasad Yadav had slammed Mr. Modi for raising the issue of dynastic politics and asked why the Prime Minister doesn't have a family

March 04, 2024 05:14 pm | Updated 05:15 pm IST - Lucknow

PTI
Photo: X/@myogiadityanath

Photo: X/@myogiadityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and other senior BJP leaders, including Deputy Chief Ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak, on March 4 added ‘Modi Ka Parivar’ (Modi’s Family) to their social media handles after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s assertion that the whole country is his family.

The BJP's show of solidarity with its top leader came a day after RJD president Lalu Prasad Yadav launched a personal attack on Prime Minister Modi stating that he has no family.

Addressing a rally in Telangana's Adilabad on Monday, Mr. Modi attacked "dynasty parties" in the country, saying they may have different faces, but "jhoot and loot" was their common character.

The 140 crore people of the country are his family, he said.

Uttar Pradesh BJP chief Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary, Ministers and other leaders have also added 'Modi Ka Parivar' on their 'X' handles.

The RJD chief, while addressing a rally of the opposition's INDIA bloc in Patna on Sunday, had slammed Mr. Modi for raising the issue of dynastic politics and asked why the Prime Minister doesn't have a family.

The opposition parties have formed the INDIA bloc to take on the BJP in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, in reply to the slogan of 'chowkidar chor hai' (the guard is the thief) given by the Congress, the BJP had initiated a campaign 'mai bhi chowkidar hoon' (I am also a guard).

