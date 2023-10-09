HamberMenu
Tanzanian President Hassan begins four-day visit to India

Ms. Hassan is scheduled to hold talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 9.

October 09, 2023 02:59 am | Updated 02:59 am IST - New Delhi

PTI
External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar during a meeting with President of Tanzania Samia Suluhu Hassan, in New Delhi, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023.

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar during a meeting with President of Tanzania Samia Suluhu Hassan, in New Delhi, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan on Sunday began a four-day visit to India with an aim to bolster bilateral relations.

The presidential visit from Tanzania to India is taking place after a span of more than eight years.

On Monday, Ms. Hassan is scheduled to hold talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Giving a fresh impetus to India-Tanzania ties. President @SuluhuSamia of Tanzania arrives on a State Visit to India. This is her first visit to India since the assumption of the office of President," Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said on X.

In the evening, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar called on the Tanzanian president.

"Honoured to call on President @SuluhuSamia of Tanzania on her State visit to India. Thanked her for her appreciation of PM @narendramodi's initiative towards African Union's permanent membership of the G20," Jaishankar said on X.

Ms. Hassan will also participate in a business and investment forum in Delhi on October 10.

She will be accorded a ceremonial welcome at the forecourt of the Rashtrapati Bhawan here on Monday morning and thereafter, she will hold a detailed bilateral dialogue with Modi.

