Zero tolerance towards arrack sellers, illegal sale of liquor, says DIG

May 26, 2023 10:00 pm | Updated 10:00 pm IST - VILLUPURAM

In the wake of the Marakkanam spurious liquor tragedy, which claimed 14 lives, the police have decided to enhance the flow of intelligence and adopt a zero tolerance policy against arrack sellers and unauthorised sale of liquor in the northern districts of Villupuram, Cuddalore and Kallakurichi.

Speaking to The Hindu, Deputy Inspector General of Police (Villupuram Range) Ziaul Haque said that extensive raids were underway in the three districts in the wake of the incident. “The police have made a list of repeat offenders in Villupuram, Cuddalore, and Kallakurichi districts and are closely monitoring their activities. No one would be left out and the police are also tracing the whereabouts of former offenders who had become inactive since they knew the trade secrets. A constant monitoring system would be put in place,” he said.

The sale of Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) would be allowed only from authorised sale points such as TASMAC. Stringent steps would be taken against the illegal sale and distribution of liquor including bulk and unauthorised sale.

“We have formed one special team for each of the 14 police sub-divisions in the three districts and extensive raids are underway daily. The teams comprising personnel from the local police and the Prohibition Enforcement Wing (PEW) are conducting daily raids and over 100 cases of unauthorised sale of liquor and illicit arrack have been detected,” Mr. Haque said.

Tightened vigil

The police have also tightened vigil at the check posts and night-round officers have been briefed to check vehicles across the border areas. The police booked as many as 1,011 individuals involved in the sale of illicit distillation of arrack, fermented wash, toddy and smuggling of IMFL during a special drive held in the three districts from May 14 to 20.

As many as 479 accused were remanded to custody and 7,643 litres of illicit arrack, 107 litres of rectified spirit, 15,050 litres of fermented wash and 1,502 litres of IMFL was seized during the raids. “The police have also planned to undertake awareness campaigns in the villages to eradicate unauthorised sale of liquor and illicit arrack. People could share timely information on illicit arrack to the dedicated phone numbers of jurisdictional police officers in the Villupuram Range,” Mr. Haque added.