HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Youth wing conference will lay foundation for Lok Sabha polls, says K.N. Nehru

It will be an important event not only in the history of the DMK, but also in the history of Indian politics

November 26, 2023 08:29 pm | Updated 08:29 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau
Municipal Administration Minister K.N. Nehru

Municipal Administration Minister K.N. Nehru

DMK principal secretary and Tamil Nadu Municipal Administration Minister K.N. Nehru on Sunday said the second State conference of the DMK youth wing slated for December 17 would lay the foundation for the Lok Sabha polls next year.

 “It will be an important event not only in the history of the DMK, but also in the history of Indian politics,” he said after a meeting of the district secretaries chaired by party president and Chief Minister M.K. Stalin in Chennai. He said the meeting took place in a private hotel since Kalaignar Arangam in Anna Arivalayam, the headquarters of the DMK, was being renovated.

Asked whether the youth wing conference to be held in Salem would focus on any theme, he said it would discuss various issues and leaders would speak on different subjects. The party had already launched the preparation for the Lok Sabha polls and appointed more than 70,000 persons in-charge of polling booths. “We conducted region-wise training camps for them. We are fully prepared to face the election,” he said,.

DMK MP Kanimozhi would hoist the flag and student wing leader CVMK Ezhilarasan would inaugurate the conference that is being held under the leadership of youth wing leader and Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.