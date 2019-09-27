Tamil Nadu

Young minds shine at VIT Hack event

Winners of VIT Hack hacathon programmes conducted by industries at Vellore Institute of Technology.

Winners of VIT Hack hacathon programmes conducted by industries at Vellore Institute of Technology.   | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

more-in

A premier, mega event of graVITas, ‘VIT HACK’ was conducted in coordination with industries with 575 participants from 40 colleges/universities.

The event was focused on bringing leading industry professionals, tech pioneers, and trailblazers to ignite the fire of innovation in the young minds of participants.

Problem statements were given by the case partners to channel the participants’ thoughts into impactful change.

A total cash award of ₹5 lakh was given to the winners. Also, internship offers were provided to the students by Servify apart from the cash award of ₹2 lakh. Deevia Software announced the paid internship offers with a stipend of ₹10,000 per month for a period of 6 months to the winners of the track. Inversion consultancy provided internship offers worth ₹2 lakh and Vicara offered pre-placement offers.

Support quality journalism - Subscribe to The Hindu Digital

Comments
Related Topics Tamil Nadu
Vellore
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 27, 2019 1:48:34 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/young-minds-shine-at-vit-hack-event/article29523383.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY