Young minds shine at VIT Hack event

A premier, mega event of graVITas, ‘VIT HACK’ was conducted in coordination with industries with 575 participants from 40 colleges/universities.

The event was focused on bringing leading industry professionals, tech pioneers, and trailblazers to ignite the fire of innovation in the young minds of participants.

Problem statements were given by the case partners to channel the participants’ thoughts into impactful change.

A total cash award of ₹5 lakh was given to the winners. Also, internship offers were provided to the students by Servify apart from the cash award of ₹2 lakh. Deevia Software announced the paid internship offers with a stipend of ₹10,000 per month for a period of 6 months to the winners of the track. Inversion consultancy provided internship offers worth ₹2 lakh and Vicara offered pre-placement offers.