Work on Vasantha Mandapam to resume

The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) will soon resume the conservation work at the Vasantha Mandapam of the later Chola-period Abathsahayeswarar temple-cum-fort in Senthamangalam in Villupuram district.

“The work for restoration and conservation of the temple are over. We had dismantled the Vasantha Mandapam for reconstruction. The work could not be continued earlier because of the pandemic. We will start the work shortly,” said Mr P.S. Sriraman, superintending archaeologist of the ASI.

Villupuram Lok Sabha member Ravikumar, who visited the temple a few days ago, also promised to raise the issue in Parliament and speak to the relevant Ministry to get funds for the work.

Senthamangalam fort is an important historical site — it was here that Chola King Rajaraja III was imprisoned by one of his chieftains Kopperunjinga. Inscriptions found in Tiruvendipuram confirm the incident.

“Senthamangalam was the capital of Kadavarayas, who served as the chieftains of Cholas. The temple and fort was constructed by Kadavaraya Kopperunjinga, the prominent [one] among the Kadava chieftains,” explained Mr. Ravikumar. The Kadavas began as small chieftains under the Cholas, but quickly established their supremacy.

“Mohan Alkkoli alias Kulottunga-sola-kadavarayan was the chieftain of the Pallava extraction, who was in charge of policing in a small area near Tirumanikuli in South Arcot district, at around 1136 AD. But in the course of the next few years, the Kadava chieftain attained a more important position...” writes historian K.A. Nilakanta Sastri in his book The Colas.

Citing various inscriptions, Sastry says, “These records reveal to us the beginnings of the feudatory family from which sprang the celebrated Kopperunjinga whose boisterous career shook the Chola empire to its foundations and hastened its downfall.”

Mr. Ravikumar said the Dakshinamurthy statue in the temple was unique since it was seated on the Rishabha Vahana and the idol of Muruga had six heads and six hands instead of twelve hands. There is also a gigantic stone musical horse capable of producing music.

A difficult task

Mr. Sriraman said the reconstruction of the outer praharam was not an easy task as it would involve a huge amount of money.

“Before the ASI started restoration works, one could not enter the temple. It was covered with thorny bushes. We worked for ten years and restored it,” Mr Sriraman said.

He said while the inner units had been brought to shape, the incomplete portions, including the gopuram, could not be restored since there was no evidence for their shape.