Work on free houses for Sri Lankan Tamils in Vellore nearing completion

April 09, 2023 06:15 pm | Updated 06:15 pm IST - VELLORE

Minister for Rural Development I. Periyasamy on Sunday inspected the ongoing work of the concrete houses for Sri Lankan Tamils in Vellore.

Accompanied by Vellore Collector P. Kumaravel Pandian, Mr. Periyasamy reviewed the progress of the work after handing over government welfare assistance to beneficiaries. “Efforts are being taken to bring basic amenities like water supply, electricity, roads and street lights to remote villages and tribal hamlets in the State. Rationalisation of work under MGNREGA for all villages is also being done,” said Mr. Periyasamy. The free housing scheme, being implemented by the District Rural Development Agency (DRDA), is being carried out after the Chief Minister, M.K. Stalin, inaugurated the initiative for 19,046 Sri Lankan Tamils living in 106 relief camps at a function in Vellore in November 2021. At present, 2,239 families in 18 relief camps are living in Vellore, Ranipet, Tirupattur and Tiruvannamalai.

Tiruvannamalai has the highest number of 12 camps with 1,111 families. Vellore, Tirupattur and Ranipet have two camps each. Some major towns in these districts that have relief camps are: Gudiyatham (55 families), Walajah (289 families), Sholinghur (160 families), Ambur (310 families), Cheyyar (112 families), Arani (94 families) and Chengam (111 families). Tiruvannamalai town, Vandavasi, Kalasapakkam and Polur also have had camps for decades. Under the project, each house, which is 300 sq.ft, has a living room, bedroom with attached washroom and a kitchen. The new house would also have free water connection and power supply. In addition, Over Head Tank are also being built in the camps. Each house would cost ₹5.85 lakh for the State exchequer. Each camp would also get a community centre, a common children centre for reading and tuition purposes and a fair price shop.

In the on-going phase, 1, 933 houses are being built in these districts with Tiruvannamalai having the highest number of 255 houses, followed by Tirupattur (236 houses), Ranipet (222 houses) and Vellore (220 houses).