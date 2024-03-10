Womenfolk in T.N. can’t be deceived by reducing LPG price by ₹100 before polls: DMK MP Kanimozhi

March 10, 2024 04:01 pm | Updated 04:01 pm IST - DINDIGUL

Reducing the price of LPG refill by ₹100 prior to the Lok Sabha election wouldn’t attract womenfolk in Tamil Nadu and the BJP should stop indulging in such tactics, said DMK MP Kanimozhi at Dindigul on Saturday, March 9, 2024.

Speaking at a public meeting in Dindigul to mark the World Women’s Day celebration by the DMK women’s wing, she said if the BJP comes to power again, the first blow would be to the womenfolk and children across the country.

By giving some sops like reduced price of LPG, the BJP and its leaders think that they could turn the votes in their favour. It is not going to happen in Tamil Nadu, she said and appealed to the public to work hard which would stop the BJP from coming to power again.

Attacking Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Ms. Kanimozhi said when the PM has time to go around the nation, what prevents him from not visiting Manipur. The people should understand well about the hidden agenda of the BJP.

Crimes against women and children has increased manifold in the country. When such is the reality, the BJP plays the caste and community card to woo the people. By dividing the people, the party thinks it can return to power. The nation should wake up and stop the BJP at any cost, she said.

Hailing Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin for immediately rushing with aid to the flood-hit Thoothukudi and Tirunelveli districts a couple of months ago, Ms. Kanimozhi said that even after visits by some Union Ministers, not a single rupee had come in from the Centre towards relief activities in Tamil Nadu. Unmindful, the Chief Minister gave ₹6000 to those worst hit in the floods and also offered rehabilitation package to different stakeholders.

Hence, she appealed to the women to drum up support for the DMK and its allies, which would ensure 100% victory for the secular minded parties since it was the need of the hour in the country.

Senior DMK leaders I. Periasamy, R. Sakkarapani, Geetha Jeevan, MLA, I.P. Senthil Kumar, MP Velusami and other functionaries addressed.