GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Womenfolk in T.N. can’t be deceived by reducing LPG price by ₹100 before polls: DMK MP Kanimozhi

March 10, 2024 04:01 pm | Updated 04:01 pm IST - DINDIGUL

The Hindu Bureau
DMK MP Kanimozhi addressing at a public meeting held in view of International Women’s Day celebrations, organized by DMK held in Dindigul on March 9, 2024

DMK MP Kanimozhi addressing at a public meeting held in view of International Women’s Day celebrations, organized by DMK held in Dindigul on March 9, 2024 | Photo Credit: G. Karthikeyan

Reducing the price of LPG refill by ₹100 prior to the Lok Sabha election wouldn’t attract womenfolk in Tamil Nadu and the BJP should stop indulging in such tactics, said DMK MP Kanimozhi at Dindigul on Saturday, March 9, 2024.

Speaking at a public meeting in Dindigul to mark the World Women’s Day celebration by the DMK women’s wing, she said if the BJP comes to power again, the first blow would be to the womenfolk and children across the country.

By giving some sops like reduced price of LPG, the BJP and its leaders think that they could turn the votes in their favour. It is not going to happen in Tamil Nadu, she said and appealed to the public to work hard which would stop the BJP from coming to power again.

Attacking Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Ms. Kanimozhi said when the PM has time to go around the nation, what prevents him from not visiting Manipur. The people should understand well about the hidden agenda of the BJP.

Crimes against women and children has increased manifold in the country. When such is the reality, the BJP plays the caste and community card to woo the people. By dividing the people, the party thinks it can return to power. The nation should wake up and stop the BJP at any cost, she said.

Hailing Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin for immediately rushing with aid to the flood-hit Thoothukudi and Tirunelveli districts a couple of months ago, Ms. Kanimozhi said that even after visits by some Union Ministers, not a single rupee had come in from the Centre towards relief activities in Tamil Nadu. Unmindful, the Chief Minister gave ₹6000 to those worst hit in the floods and also offered rehabilitation package to different stakeholders.

Hence, she appealed to the women to drum up support for the DMK and its allies, which would ensure 100% victory for the secular minded parties since it was the need of the hour in the country.

Senior DMK leaders I. Periasamy, R. Sakkarapani, Geetha Jeevan, MLA, I.P. Senthil Kumar, MP Velusami and other functionaries addressed.

Related Topics

prices / natural gas / Bharatiya Janata Party / Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam / state politics

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.