Cost of LPG cyclinders to come down by ₹100: PM Modi

March 08, 2024 09:12 am | Updated 09:36 am IST - New Delhi

On Women’s Day, Prime Minsiter Narendra Modi on Friday, March 8, 2024 announced that the decision of the BJP government to slash the LPG gas prices by ₹100.

The reduction in prices will significantly ease the financial burden on millions of households across the country, especially benefiting our Nari Shakti, the Prime Minister said.

Also read: Centre extends Ujjwala subsidy by another year

“By making cooking gas more affordable, we also aim to support the well-being of families and ensure a healthier environment. This is in line with our commitment to empowering women and ensuring ‘Ease of Living’ for them,’ Mr. Modi said in a post in X (formerly Twitter).

In a related decision, the government on March 7, 2024 announced the extension of ₹300 per LPG cylinder subsidy to poor women under the Ujjwala Yojana for the next fiscal starting April 1.

The Government in October last year hiked the subsidy from ₹200 per 14.2-kg cylinders for up to 12 refills per year to ₹300 per bottle. The ₹300 per cylinder subsidy was for the current fiscal, which ends on March 31.

In another post on X, Mr. Modi greeted people on the International Women’s Day.

‘;Salute to Nari Shakti’

“We salute the strength, courage, and resilience of our Nari Shakti and laud their accomplishments across various fields. Our government is committed to empowering women through initiatives in education, entrepreneurship, agriculture, technology and more,” the Prime Minister said.

This is also reflected in the government’s accomplishments in the last decade, Mr. Modi added.

(With inputs from PTI)