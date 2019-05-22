Tamil Nadu

Women robbed at temple festival

Two women lost their gold jewellery to thieves during a temple festival held at Ratnagiri near Vellore.

Police sources said the festival was held at the Sri Droupathi Amman Temple in Poottuthakku village at Ratnagiri.

More than 2000 people including women and children from nearby villages and towns assembled at the venue to witness the ‘ Duryodhana Padukalam’ event.

Two women, Mallika of Poottuthakku (four sovereigns) and Jyothi of Keezh Minnal village (two sovereigns) were relieved of their jewellery at the crowded venue.

They filed a complaints with the Ratnagiri police, who registered cases and began investigations.

