Woman gives birth to boy at Athi Varadar festival

Amidst all the stress and tensions of crowd management at the Athi Varadar festival in Sri Devarajaswamy temple, Kanchipuram, Wednesday morning brought happy tidings for a couple — Transport corporation driver E. Ashok Kumar and his wife Vimala from Banavaram in Vellore district, who gave birth to their third child.

And the baby boy, weighing three kilos, was naturally named Athivaradhar by his parents since he was born at the Padhinaar Kaal Mandapam medical camp at 8.55 a.m. after they had darshan of the idol.

"Since the baby was due on the 27th I had asked my wife even this morning if she was comfortable and if she was sure she wanted to have darshan in the crowded temple town. She said she was fine and would definitely not want to miss a once -in-a-life time opportunity. We were standing in the queue but when people saw she was pregnant, we were allowed to finish darshan quickly. After the darshan she said she experienced pain and was taken to the health camp where she delivered the baby," said Mr. Ashok Kumar, whose relatives have all come to Kancheepuram to see the new born.

The delivery was conducted by Dr. Jansirani with assistance of senior nurse Yogavalli at the Padhinaar Kaal mandapam. The mother and baby were later taken to Kancheepuram government general hospital by 108 ambulance.