Woman dies in mud wall collapse near Arakkonam town

A 68-year-old woman died when the mud wall of her thatched house at Sriram Nagar in Puliyamangalam village near Arakkonam collapsed on Sunday due to continuous rain.

Police said the victim, K. Nagammal, had been living in the house for more than three decades. She was cooking when the wall collapsed on her. The incident occurred around 11.30 a.m.

The victim’s relatives and neighbours rushed to the spot and shifted her to the government taluk hospital in Arakkonam town., where she was declared dead.

A case has been registered by Arakkonam town police. Further investigation is on.