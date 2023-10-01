HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Woman dies in mud wall collapse near Arakkonam town

October 01, 2023 05:33 pm | Updated 05:33 pm IST - RANIPET

The Hindu Bureau

A 68-year-old woman died when the mud wall of her thatched house at Sriram Nagar in Puliyamangalam village near Arakkonam collapsed on Sunday due to continuous rain.

Police said the victim, K. Nagammal, had been living in the house for more than three decades. She was cooking when the wall collapsed on her. The incident occurred around 11.30 a.m.

The victim’s relatives and neighbours rushed to the spot and shifted her to the government taluk hospital in Arakkonam town., where she was declared dead.

A case has been registered by Arakkonam town police. Further investigation is on.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.