Will build ₹495-cr. barrage across Cauvery, says CM

In an effort towards maximum utilisation of the Cauvery, Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Monday announced in the Assembly that a barrage will be constructed across the river at Nanjai Pugalur in Karur district at a cost of ₹495 crore.

He also announced that the State government was looking at the possibility of constructing three more barrages along the course of the river.

A total of 12 check dams will be constructed in eight districts at a cost of ₹105.90 crore and two bed dams will be built in two districts at a cost of ₹13.50 crore, he said.

The check dams will come up in various districts along the Vaigai, Varattaru, Palar, Kallaru, Bhavani, Komugi, Manimuktha and Pennaiyar, among other rivers. Work to divert surplus water from various sources will be taken up in five districts at a cost of ₹632.87 crore, the CM said.

In a bid to create drinking water sources for Chennai and neighbouring areas, the State government will undertake work at the Kolavai reservoir in Chengalpattu at a cost of ₹90 crore, Mr. Palaniswami said.

Measures to boost the groundwater table in Thanjavur and Tiruvarur districts will be taken up at a cost of ₹61 crore. Work will be taken up to renovate water sources for irrigation in various districts at a total cost of ₹185.50 crore.

During a debate on the demands for grants for the Public Works Department, DMK legislator K.N. Nehru (Tiruchi West) contended that large quantities of water from the Cauvery were being let into the sea, and if barrages were constructed at various places, they could help save about 100 tmc of water. But Mr. Palaniswami maintained that barrages may not be able to save such huge quantities of water, adding that the Cauvery was flowing across the plains in Thanjavur and Tiruchi districts and that the construction of check dams was not possible.

Defends scheme

Countering DMK leader Durai Murugan’s remarks, the Chief Minister said the Kudimaramathu scheme was being implemented in a transparent manner, and only those with interest and expertise in agriculture were part of the committees constituted under the scheme.

When Mr. Durai Murugan sought a list of waterbodies that were worked upon under the scheme, Mr. Palaniswami said he had those details, and showed some files.

As for Mr. Nehru’s contention that several river-linking projects had been pending for over eight years, Mr. Palaniswami said acquisition of land was a major hurdle to their implementation.

The CM said the delta districts were being given special attention, and a special officer — M. Balaji — had been specifically appointed to look into the issues facing the Cauvery delta.