Will AIADMK accept if BJP seeks replacement of Palaniswami, says Panneerselvam

September 28, 2023 09:54 pm | Updated 09:55 pm IST - CHENNAI

Amidst speculations that the AIADMK has insisted the BJP to replace the latter’s State president K. Annamalai, former Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam on Thursday asked whether the AIADMK would accept if the BJP wanted the regional party to replace Edappadi K. Palaniswami. At the same time, the expelled AIADMK leader said the BJP leadership kept in regular touch with him (in recent times).

“Will the AIADMK accept if the BJP asks for replacing [AIADMK general secretary] Palaniswami? Will they replace? What is the locus standi they have to ask a national party to replace its State president,” Mr. Panneerselvam said.

Asked about BJP state president K. Annamalai’s controversial comments on late leader C.N. Annadurai, veteran politician Panruti S. Ramachandran, who is backing Mr. Panneerselvam, said: “Annamalai’s comments on the late leader is wrong. But I’m not prepared to say that he made the comment intentionally.”

As for Mr. Annamalai’s accusation that former Jayalalithaa was convicted in a corruption case, Mr. Ramachandran said: “It is not an accusation. It is a fact, but, we do not accept the judgment.”

Mr. Ramachandran went on to question the four-day delay on the part of the AIADMK leadership in calling out Mr. Annamalai on his remarks. “The BJP leader had said that his party would come to power in 2026. We are not a B-team. That is the actual issue.”

Mr. Palaniswami was actually not bothered about the comments made against Annadurai but that the BJP had individual aspiration to come to power in 2026, contended Mr. Ramachandran. “He [Mr. Palaniswami] wants to become the Chief Minister.”

Asked whether Mr. Panneerselvam and his supporters were in alliance with the BJP, Mr. Ramachandran said the query should have been asked to the BJP. Quizzed on which political party they would support: “Let the elections come. We will decide. We don’t know what the BJP will decide. Depending on what the BJP decides, we will decide accordingly.” Asked whether he would meet senior BJP leaders in Delhi, Mr. Panneerselvam said: “Auspicious things will happen eventually.”

To a query on whether anyone from the BJP was contacting him, Mr. Panneerselvam said: “For the past one month, people from the BJP are in contact with me every day.” Asked whether it was from the Central or State leadership, Mr. Panneerselvam said: “From the Central leadership.”

Mr. Panneerselvam recalled that Mr. Palaniswami was seated next to the Prime Minister when the announcement was made about the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), but everyone was aware as to “who betrayed the BJP leadership continuously”.