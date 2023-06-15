Widening of 36-km-long Tirupattur-Alangayam highway to be completed by August

June 15, 2023 07:54 pm | Updated 07:54 pm IST - TIRUPATTUR

Widening of the Tirupattur- Alangayam-Vaniyambadi highway will be completed by August as expansion work on the Alangayam route, including removal of roadside trees, are being taken up for the past few days by the State Highways Department.

Officials of State Highways said that after more than five years since the start of the work, the widening work was nearing completion except on the reserve forest (RF) area in a portion of Jawadhu Hills. At present, on an average, 20,000 vehicles use the stretch every day. “Once widened, the route will help tribals in Jawadhu Hills to easily transport their produce to the plain areas like Tirupattur, Vaniyambadi and Jolarpet to sell them,” K. Murali, Divisional Engineer (DE), State Highways (Tirupattur), told The Hindu.

Funded under the Comprehensive Road Infrastructure Development Programme (CRIDP) for 2020-21, the existing road, which is seven metres wide, is being widened to 10 metres to allow container lorries, trucks and buses to use the stretch. A separate lane for two-wheelers would be provided to ensure their safety, especially during night. Also, concrete median, widened stormwater drain on both sides, bus bays, warning sign boards, reflectors, footpath and zebra crossings will be provided. Street lights will be installed and maintained by respective local bodies along the route.

Of the total 36 km, the widening work has been completed for 25 km between Tirupattur and Vaniyambadi towns. At present, widening work is being done to a distance of 5 km towards Alangayam. Six km stretch comes under the reserve forest in Jawadhu Hills that needs approval from the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC). Paperwork to get the nod online is being done by the State Highways.

Highway officials said that more than 60 decades-old trees were removed on the route for widening work. However, for every one tree that is removed, 10 saplings are being planted. Most of the saplings are tamarind, jamun plant and neem that are economically beneficial for villagers in the area.

Stormwater drains are also being built to a depth of 1.5 metres to discharge excess rainwater into nearby lakes and ponds. Areas like Vaniyambadi, Tirupattur and Natrampalli are known to receive heavy rain during monsoon.