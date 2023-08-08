HamberMenu
Weighing unit made of crystal quartz found in Keeladi

Sivanandam, Joint Director, Department of Archaeology, said it was the first time a crystal quartz had been unearthed in Keeladi.

August 08, 2023 11:21 am | Updated 11:21 am IST - Chennai:

B. Kolappan
A crystal quartz had been unearthed in Keeladi. It measures 2 cm in diametre, 1.5 cm in height and 8 gm in weight. 

A crystal quartz had been unearthed in Keeladi. It measures 2 cm in diametre, 1.5 cm in height and 8 gm in weight.  | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

“A weighing unit made of crystal quartz was found in the 9th phase of the excavations in Keeladi,” said R. Sivanandam, Joint Director, Department of Archaeology.

He said it was the first time a crystal quartz had been unearthed in Keeladi. It was found at a depth of 175 cm in the quadrant XM19/3.

“It is somewhat spherical in shape with the top and base of a sphere cut off and made flat and has ä smooth surface. It is transparent in nature,” Mr. Sivanandam explained.

It measures 2 cm in diametre, 1.5 cm in height and 8 gm in weight. It is noted that this antiquity was found along with terracotta hopscotch, iron nail, black-and-red ware and red slipped ware.

