Webinar on July 28 to discuss cancer care during the pandemic

A webinar on “Cancer Care during the Pandemic” will take place on July 28 at 5 p.m. as a part of the The Hindu Wellness Series presented by Kauvery Hospital.

The webinar will focus on cancer care and its impact, precautions, treatment, and the way forward during the pandemic.

List of speakers

Dr. A.N. Vaidhyswaran, director and senior consultant, radiation oncologist, Kauvery Hospital, Chennai; Dr. B. Anis, consultant surgical oncologist, Kauvery Hospital, Tiruchi; and Dr. Aravind Krishnamurthy, professor, head of surgical oncology, Cancer Institute (WIA), Adyar, Chennai, will speak during the session.

The session will be moderated by Zubeda Hamid, Special Correspondent, The Hindu.

Those who wish to register themselves for the webinar can log on to https://bit.ly/ THKAUV or scan the QR code given.


