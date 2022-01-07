Tamil Nadu

Weather radar at NIOT campus calibrated

The calibration of X Band Radar, installed at the campus of National Institute of Ocean Technology (NIOT), Pallikaranai, was carried out on Thursday using a drone. Scientists from Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and India Meteorological Department (IMD), carried out the calibration of the indigenous weather radar, a press release said. This was the first time that such a drone-based calibration was done for the weather radar.

The city’s second radar would capture weather events occurring within a radius of 100 km in all directions and provide information, including rain intensity and wind variations, and detect cyclonic storms approaching the region.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 7, 2022 1:54:32 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/weather-radar-at-niot-campus-calibrated/article38161838.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY