HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

We will protect Tamil diaspora worldwide: CM 

Stalin addresses the Tamil diaspora in Tokyo; He travelled by a bullet train from Osaka to Tokyo and wished a similar train for Indians, not only in its looks but also in speed and quality 

May 29, 2023 12:05 am | Updated 12:05 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
 M.K. Stalin travelled by a bullet train from Osaka to Tokyo on Sunday. 

 M.K. Stalin travelled by a bullet train from Osaka to Tokyo on Sunday. 

The Tamil Nadu government has the responsibility to protect the Tamil diaspora that has spread far and wide in the world in search of education, business and employment, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin said in Tokyo, Japan, on Sunday.

Addressing the Tamil diaspora, he said that protecting the Tamil language meant protecting the Tamil community and the Tamil Nadu government and the ruling DMK would extend all support to it.

He invited the Tamils living in Japan to visit Tamil Nadu.

Mr. Stalin commended those among the Tamil diaspora who had organised Tamil cultural events in schools, spread Tamil literature, taught Tamil to the Tamils who did not know the language, encourage Tamil writers and opened Tamil libraries in schools in Japan.

The Chief Minister also recalled the contributions of eminent personalities such as Susumu Ohno, Iravatham Mahadevan, Yuko Fukuroi, Noboru Karashima and Shu Hikosaka, who studied the various aspects of the link between the Tamil and the Japanese.

Mr. Stalin recalled that Japan released a postage stamp for Tamil scholar S.M. Muthu, who helped in the translation of The Thirukkural and other Tamil literary works into the Japanese language through a friend.

Mr. Stalin underlined the resilient nature of Japan and the hard work of its people. Along with Industries Minister T.R.B. Rajaa and senior officials, the Chief Minister also witnessed cultural events.

Mr. Stalin, who travelled by a bullet train from Osaka to Tokyo on Sunday, wished a similar train for Indians, which could benefit the poor and the middle class by making their travels easy. Mr. Stalin shared images of him on the train and said his train would leave Osaka and reach Tokyo within two-and-a-half hours.

He wished a similar train for Indians, not only in its looks but also in speed and quality. Indian Ambassador to Japan Sibi George welcomed him in Tokyo.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.