We will protect Tamil diaspora worldwide: CM 

May 29, 2023 12:05 am | Updated 12:05 am IST - CHENNAI

The Tamil Nadu government has the responsibility to protect the Tamil diaspora that has spread far and wide in the world in search of education, business and employment, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin said in Tokyo, Japan, on Sunday.

Addressing the Tamil diaspora, he said that protecting the Tamil language meant protecting the Tamil community and the Tamil Nadu government and the ruling DMK would extend all support to it.

He invited the Tamils living in Japan to visit Tamil Nadu.

Mr. Stalin commended those among the Tamil diaspora who had organised Tamil cultural events in schools, spread Tamil literature, taught Tamil to the Tamils who did not know the language, encourage Tamil writers and opened Tamil libraries in schools in Japan.

The Chief Minister also recalled the contributions of eminent personalities such as Susumu Ohno, Iravatham Mahadevan, Yuko Fukuroi, Noboru Karashima and Shu Hikosaka, who studied the various aspects of the link between the Tamil and the Japanese.

Mr. Stalin recalled that Japan released a postage stamp for Tamil scholar S.M. Muthu, who helped in the translation of The Thirukkural and other Tamil literary works into the Japanese language through a friend.

Mr. Stalin underlined the resilient nature of Japan and the hard work of its people. Along with Industries Minister T.R.B. Rajaa and senior officials, the Chief Minister also witnessed cultural events.

Mr. Stalin, who travelled by a bullet train from Osaka to Tokyo on Sunday, wished a similar train for Indians, which could benefit the poor and the middle class by making their travels easy. Mr. Stalin shared images of him on the train and said his train would leave Osaka and reach Tokyo within two-and-a-half hours.

He wished a similar train for Indians, not only in its looks but also in speed and quality. Indian Ambassador to Japan Sibi George welcomed him in Tokyo.