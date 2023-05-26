HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Daicel to expand its unit near Chennai; Stalin invites Japanese industrialists to invest in Tamil Nadu

A memorandum of understanding was signed between Guidance Tamil Nadu and the company at Osaka in Japan on Friday. Five Japanese companies have signed MoUs for ₹5,596 crore in investments, says Chief Minister

May 26, 2023 11:08 pm | Updated 11:08 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Chief Minister M.K. Stalin and officials of Guidance Tamil Nadu and Daicel Safety Systems at the signing of the MoU in Osaka, Japan, on Friday.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin and officials of Guidance Tamil Nadu and Daicel Safety Systems at the signing of the MoU in Osaka, Japan, on Friday. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Daicel Safety Systems is set to expand its unit near Chennai to manufacture airbag inflators.

A memorandum of understanding was signed between Guidance Tamil Nadu, the investment promotion agency of the State government, and Daicel at Osaka in Japan on Friday. Chief Minister M.K. Stalin and Daicel Safety Systems Director Ken Bando were present at the event.

During his speech at a conference of senior officials of about 80 Japanese companies, organised jointly with Japan External Trade Organisation, Mr. Stalin said five Japanese companies had signed MoUs for ₹5,596 crore in investments that would provide employment to about 4,200 people.

Previous visit in 2008

Recalling his visit to Japan in 2008, he said Tamil Nadu had sought Japan’s help in metro rail and Hogenakkal Integrated Drinking Water Project, and it did not let the State down. He also invited industrialists to the Global Investors Meet scheduled in Chennai for January next.

“The ties between the two countries [India and Japan] has been strengthening in the recent times. The number of Japanese companies entering Indian market has been on the rise. Tamil Nadu continues to be the State favourable to Japanese investments,” Mr. Stalin said.

The Chief Minister also pointed out that several Japanese companies had already set up their units in Tamil Nadu and three of the 12 Japan Industrial Townships in India were situated in Tamil Nadu. The Tamil Nadu government was setting up exclusive parks for medical devices, food processing, e-vehicles, electronics, textiles and footwear, he said, inviting investments in these sectors too.

Pointing out that Japanese companies were in general investing in manufacturing, Mr. Stalin called upon them to expand their areas of interest. The Tamil Nadu government was welcoming investors with the red carpet, he said. Industries Minister T.R.B. Rajaa and senior officials of the State government were present at the conference.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.