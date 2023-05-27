Spread the word on how business-friendly Tamil Nadu is, Stalin appeals to Indian diaspora in Japan

May 27, 2023 11:27 pm | Updated 11:27 pm IST - CHENNAI

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Saturday appealed to the Indian diaspora in Japan to explain to investors in the country the business-friendly atmosphere and opportunities available in Tamil Nadu, and bring them to the State.

Speaking at a cultural meet organised in Osaka by the Indian Embassy in which members of the Indian diaspora, including many Tamils took part, he recalled how many Japanese companies like Nissan, Toshiba and Yamaha had set up manufacturing plants in Tamil Nadu.

The Chief Minister is in Japan as part of his ongoing visit to attract investors for the Global Investors’ Meet, scheduled to be held in the State in 2024. He said the Indian government wanted a relationship that was beyond business ties with Japan. Stressing the need for a new chapter in India-Japan relationship, he said the cultural ties between the countries should continue.

Mr. Stalin also spoke about various welfare measures of the present Tamil Nadu government, including the “Naan Mudhalvan” scheme to develop skills of youngsters and the free bus travel for women. Many of these schemes, he said, were being followed by other States in India.

Mr. Stalin further said that he had come as the Chief Minister of a State with rich civilisational heritage, adding pride to India.

During the meet, dancers from Japan performed Bharatanatyam. Mr. Stalin felicitated them, including 84-year-old Bharatanatyam dancer Akemi Sakurai. He thanked and appreciated the work of Nikhilesh Giri, Consul General of India, Osaka-Kobe, and other personnel at the Indian Embassy. Tamil Nadu’s Minister for Industries T.R.B. Rajaa, Industries Secretary S. Krishnan and Managing Director of Tamil Nadu Industrial Guidance and Export Promotion Bureau V. Vishnu were present.