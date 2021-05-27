We are awaiting call from CM: BJP

‘N. Rangasamy took oath after agreeing to BJP’s demands’

The Bharatiya Janata Party is keen on the posts of Deputy Chief Minster and Speaker and two berths in the All India N. R. Congress-led coalition Ministry, BJP Puducherry in-charge Nirmal Kumar Surana said on Thursday.

“We had a pre-poll understanding with AINRC president and Chief Minister N. Rangasamy on the posts of Deputy Chief Minister, Speaker and two Ministerships for the BJP members in the NDA government. I personally discussed about sharing of these posts with Mr. Rangasamy before the elections and he had then agreed to our demands,” he told The Hindu over phone from Chennai.

Asked about the delay in Cabinet formation, he said it was up to the Chief Minister to take a decision.

“When the Chief Minister was in the hospital for COVID treatment, I had a discussion with AINRC secretary N.S.J. Jayabal. He told me that the Chief Minister will speak to me after getting discharged. We are yet to get a call from him.” he said.

The Chief Minister took the oath after agreeing on our demands, he said. “It is up to him now. We are waiting for his response.”

Meeting with MLAs

Mr. Surana on Wednesday night chaired a meeting of party MLAs.

“Apart from discussing the party strategy to be adopted for Cabinet berths, we discussed about the preparations for the local body polls,” a party MLA told The Hindu.

Before the meeting, Independent MLA P. Angalane had called on Mr. Surana and BJP leader in Assembly A. Namassivayam. Mr. Angalane described the meetings as just a “courtesy” call.

Two Independents MLAs have extended support to the BJP in the Assembly.