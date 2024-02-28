Water supply from Veeranam tank in Cuddalore to Chennai, stalled

February 28, 2024 04:05 pm | Updated 04:05 pm IST - CUDDALORE

The supply of water from the Veeranam tank in Kattumannarkovil in Cuddalore district to Chennai was stalled from Wednesday, Februray 28, 2024 onwards, owing to dead storage.

According to a Public Works Department official, the water level in the tank has been dwindling as it had not been receiving inflows from the Mettur dam. The tank gets its supply from Vadavar channel from the Lower Anicut on the Coleroon river, a tributary of the Cauvery.

Water supply was stalled after the level reached the dead storage. Only two cusecs was supplied on Wednesday against the daily supply of 72 cusecs, following which supply was stopped, he said.

The Veeranam tank is one of the main drinking water sources for Chennai and irrigates about 45,000 acres of agricultural land in Bhuvanagiri, Kumaratchi, Parangipettai, Keerapalayam and Kattumannarkovil blocks in Cuddalore district.

Supply of water from the Wallajah tank in Cuddalore district however, has been continuing without any disruption. At present, the Chennai Metro Water Supply and Sewerage Board has been drawing 16 cusecs from the tank daily.