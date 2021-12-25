Tamil Nadu

Water level in Mullaperiyar, Vaigai dams

Water level in Mullaperiyar dam stood at 141.70 feet (maximum permissible level is 142 ft.) with an inflow of 301 cusecs and a discharge of 600 cusecs. In Vaigai dam, the level was 69.72 ft. (71 ft.) with an inflow of 565 cusecs and a discharge of 869 cusecs. Combined storage in Periyar credit was 10,895 mcft. There was no rainfall in the region during the 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Saturday.


