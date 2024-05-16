GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Watch | Why is the Draft Elephant Corridor Report being opposed?

Watch | Why is the Draft Elephant Corridor Report being opposed?
| Video Credit: Thamodharan B

Why is there opposition to the draft elephant corridor report? What has the government done?

Updated - May 16, 2024 10:29 pm IST

Published - May 16, 2024 10:09 pm IST

D. Suresh Kumar

The Tamil Nadu Forest Department recently released its draft elephant corridor report. However, following opposition from multiple stakeholders, the department has decided to conduct public hearings in elephant range districts.

The Tamil Nadu government set up an elephant corridor committee headed by V.Naganathan, who is the Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forests. Its mandate was to reassess the existing corridors in Tamil Nadu. An elephant corridor is basically a parcel of land that facilitates the movement of elephants.

Tamil Nadu is a State that is rich in biodiversity. It also has a healthy elephant population. But TN has also witnessed a lot of human-elephant conflicts. This has led to deaths of elephants, humans, damage to crops and houses. Many elephants have also perished by electrocution and been run over by trains.

Presentation: D Suresh Kumar

Video: Thamodharan B

Production: Shibu Narayan

Related Topics

Tamil Nadu / forests

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.