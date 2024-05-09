GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Watch | What is The Vallalar International Centre controversy all about?

| Video Credit: S Shiva Raj

Why has the government’s decision to build the international centre become controversial? Why are some people in Vadalur opposed to it? What are the legal troubles?

Updated - May 09, 2024 09:51 pm IST

Published - May 09, 2024 09:46 pm IST

D. Suresh Kumar

The DMK government in Tamil Nadu, as part of its electoral promise, has decided to construct a Vallalar International Centre in Vadalur, at a cost of Rs. 99.99 crore on a land measuring 3.18 acres at a spot close to where St. Vallalar attained siddhi 149 years ago.

Born two centuries ago, Ramalinga Adigalar or Ramalinga Swamigal is known as St. Vallalar. In 1865, St. Vallalar founded the Samarasa Sutha Sanmarga Sathya Sangam. Vallalar has made lasting contributions to spirituality and Tamil literature. 

To ensure nobody went hungry, St. Vallalar launched the Sathya Dharma Salai in Vadalur. Here 155 years ago, he lit the flame in the oven in the kitchen to feed the poor. Since then, the Salai has been feeding over 2000 people every day. In 1872, he constructed an octagon shaped building which stands at Vadalur. Two years later, he locked himself inside a room at Metukuppam and asked his disciples not to open the door for some time. When they went in later, they found he had disappeared, and that he had attained siddhi.

Script and Presentation: D. Suresh Kumar

Videography: Shiva Raj S

Production: Shibu Narayan

