A video on the Chola-period findings at the Maligaimedu excavation site in Tamil Nadu

In March 2022, a , an archaeological site in Tamil Nadu. It is made of Gold and Copper. The bracelet that once belonged to the Cholas was retrieved at Maligaimedu

In February 2022 Tamil Nadu’s chief Minister M.K. Stalin virtually launched archeological excavations in multiple locations including Maligaimedu. It is a well-known excavation site 6 kilometers from Gangaikondacholapuram in Tamil Nadu.

In 1980 the Archeology department found 13 coarse brick walls which are remains of a royal palace. This is believed to be Rajendra Chola’s palace. Since then, there have been several rounds of excavations in the trenches at Maligaimedu. Through the years, archeologists have been able to unearth shards of pottery, coins, iron and copper objects. Pieces of a Chinese celedon ware, belonging to the 10 or 11th century, was also found indicating Chola-Chinese trade and ties.

Encouraging discoveries like the Chola bracelet within a month of beginning the excavation process has created high curiosity to find out what else lies buried in Maligaimedu.