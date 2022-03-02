A Chola ornament rings in cheer at Maligaimedu

It is the first find in the second round of excavation at the archaeological site near Gangaikondacholapuram

Less than a month into the second phase of excavation at Maligaimedu archaeological site near Gangaikondacholapuram, the Tamil Nadu State Department of Archaeology has unearthed the season’s first precious object — a bracelet made of gold and copper.

The bracelet, weighing 7.920 gm, was found at a depth of 170 cm inside the A3/2 quadrant. Measuring 4.9 cm in length and with a thickness of 4 mm, the bracelet was excavated in a broken condition. “Only one fourth of the bracelet could be retrieved; it was found with copper projected in a corroded condition,” B. Chandramohan, Tourism Secretary, told Th e Hindu.

“The ornament indicates the wealth of the Chola dynasty,” he said, adding similar findings in the coming months would help establish the region’s trade links, economic prosperity and cultural wealth. Gangaikondacholapuram was the capital of King Rajendra Chola I.

With the help of epigraphical sources, the first phase of excavations at Maligaimedu last year had revealed the structural remains of a royal palace in the form of a brick structure and a large number of decorated roof tiles.

After the curtains were drawn on the first phase last October, the new round of digging operations resumed on February 11 this year, following the Central Advisory Board for Archaeology’s permission.

The antiquities found at the site so far include copper coins, ivory and copper objects, iron nails, glass beads and bangles, decorated stones and Chinese ware.

“The porcelain and celadon is indicative of the region’s trade contact with China,” Dr. Chandramohan added.