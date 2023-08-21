The last standing hut of the Malaiyali tribe

August 21, 2023 06:45 pm | Updated 06:59 pm IST

The Malaiyali tribe – malai meaning “hill” and yali meaning “people” – is strewn across Tamil Nadu’s hilly regions.

The tribespeople were foragers who settled in the upper Nillavur region of Yelagiri and began cultivating its tabletop peak for food.

Initially living in makeshift huts, they found a permanent solution in the red loam clay abundant in the hills, and constructed simple one-room structures that measured 16 by 22 feet.

The last remaining hut of the tribe is owned and maintained by Govinthasamy, a tribesman and former member of the Yelagiri Panchayat.

Read the full story here.

Reporting: Avantika Krishna

Videos: C. Venkatachalapathy

Production and Voiceover: Yuvasree S