Watch swearing-in ceremony from your home, Stalin tells cadres

DMK president M.K. Stalin, who will be sworn-in as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu on Friday, has called upon partymen to watch the ceremony on television channels from their homes, as the pandemic caused by COVID-19 has prevented his organising a public event.

In a statement in Chennai on Thursday, Mr. Stalin said he had planned a public event in the presence of party cadres, whose relentless work had ensured victory for the party. “But the pandemic has emerged as a second wave and a public function is not possible. Your health is my priority. Watch it from your home. You will be with me in Chennai mentally,” he added.

Mr. Stalin said May 7 was a golden letter day in the political history of Tamil Nadu as the DMK would assume power for the sixth time. “I take pride in the fact that I am going to occupy the seat once occupied by Anna [C N Annadurai] and Kalaignar [M Karunanidhi] through sheer hard work,” he said.

Mr. Stalin on Thursday called on senior CPI leader R. Nallakannu, CPI(M) leader N. Sankaraiah and MGR Kazhagam leader R.M. Veerappan.