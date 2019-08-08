VIT signs MoU with tech company

Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) and Robert Bosch Engineering and Business Solutions Private Limited (RBEI) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for campus engagement programmes at VIT.

VIT chancellor, G. Viswanathan said that VIT and Robert Bosch Engineering and Business Solutions Private Limited (RBEI) will establish world class facility for mobility research-autonomous and intelligent driving system to meet the critical challenges.

He added that the MoU enables both VIT and RBEI for the training of faculty, deeper academic engagement on curriculum design and development, joint research projects, setting up IRSC Chapter and RBEI training and early campus recruitment processes.

Vice-president, VIT, Sekar Viswanathan said that both the organisations would focus on autonomous driving system, EMI and EMC, healthcare diagnostics system and strengthening joint research activities through this Campus Engagement Agreement.