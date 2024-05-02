GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Visuals of repair in temple: govt. warns of action against miscreants

May 02, 2024 08:05 pm | Updated 08:05 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR & CE) Department on Thursday clarified that the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) was undertaking works at Arulmigu Peruvudayar Temple in Thanjavur, and warned against any defamatory attempts against the department.

The clarification follows posts in the social media alleging that the HR & CE Department was damaging the platforms of the temple.

The HR & CE Department clarified that the temple was under the control of the ASI which was under the Central government. All maintenance works in the temple would be undertaken only by the ASI. Daily prayers and festivals alone were conducted by the department.

While the ASI was undertaking repair works at the temple, the social media posts were defamatory in nature as they alleged that the HR & CE Department was acting with an intent to damage the temple, the release said.

The ASI had issued a statement about the works. Legal action would be initiated against those spreading defamatory video posts against the department, the government warned.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.