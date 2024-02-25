GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Villupuram police quell fears over audio clip claiming attacks on highways

February 25, 2024 03:26 pm | Updated 03:27 pm IST - VILLUPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Villupuram district police have issued an advisory assuring that people travelling in cars from Puducherry to Tindivanam need not panic about their security after an audio clip claimed that unidentified persons pelted stones on vehicles passing through Irumbai on the Puducherry-Tindivanam national highway.

The claims made in the audio clip, being shared on social media, police claimed, was found to be fake and warned that anyone found circulating it would be liable to face legal action. .

Personnel from the Highway Patrol had also confirmed that no such incident was reported on the stretch. The audio clip was created in 2021 to spread unnecessary panic among the public. It had now resurfaced, the police said warning people against circulating it.

