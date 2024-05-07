GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Villupuram district records 93.17% pass in Class XII exams

May 07, 2024 12:40 am | Updated 12:40 am IST

The Hindu Bureau

As many as 19,764 students passed the Class XII Board exams in Villupuram district, according to the results published on Monday.

The district registered an overall pass percentage of 93.17, moving to the 27th position from 33rd position last year.

As per data shared by the School Education Department, 21,213 students appeared for the exam. Yet again, the number of girls who passed exceeded the number of boys, as 95.71% of the total 11,012 girls who wrote the exams passed all subjects, and 90.42% of the total 10,201 boys passed in the district.

According to the Department, 100% results were reported in 68 schools — including 14 government and 6 government-aided schools.

Cuddalore

Cuddalore district jumped to the 22nd position at the State level with an overall pass percentage of 94.36. Last year, the district was in the 27th position.

Out of 28,518 candidates who appeared for the examination, 26,911 passed in the district.

The pass percentage for boys and girls who wrote the exam in the district was 92.32% and 96.29%, respectively.

Kallakurichi

In Kallakurichi district, 92.91% of the total 17,198 students who appeared for the Class XII examinations passed. The pass percentage for boys and girls who wrote the exam in the district was 90.72% and 94.92%, respectively.

