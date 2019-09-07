Velumani to visit the Netherlands

Local Administration Minister S.P. Velumani will join the club of Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami and Ministers who are on “official” foreign visits.

Mr. Velumani, accompanied by Municipal Administration and Water Supply department’s Principal Secretary Harmander Singh and Managing Director of Chennai Metrowater T.N. Hariharn, will go to the Netherlands between September 28 and October 3 to study the water sector.

Mr. Palaniswami, now in the U.S., earlier visited the United Kingdom where Health Minister C. Vijaya Baskar was with him. The purpose of his visits was to seek investments in various sectors.

The Chief Minister is being accompanied by a battery of ministerial colleagues and senior officers of the State government, including R. B. Udhayakumar, Minister for Revenue, Disaster Management and Information Technology; M.C. Sampath, Industries Minister; K.T. Rajenthra Bhalaji, Minister for Milk and Dairy Development; and K. Shanmugam, Chief Secretary.

In the last leg of his two-week trip, he will cover Dubai too.

Four secretaries attached to the Chief Minister have divided the trip among themselves to be with Mr. Palaniswami.

Ministers on tour

A couple of weeks ago, Kadambur C. Raju, Information Minister, went to Mauritius to attend a wedding and unveil the statue of former Chief Minister and founder of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam M.G. Ramachandran.

Minister for Forests Dindigul C. Sreenivasan visited the southeast Asia while his colleague and School Education Minister K.A. Senogttaiyan, along with Principal Secretary of his department, Pradeep Yadav, was in Finland. Both were on official assignments.

Labour Minister Nilofer Kafeel had been to Russia while Minister for Law C.Ve. Shanmugam and Minister for Higher Education K.P. Anbalagan have left for Singapore.