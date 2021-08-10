Vellore reports 38 new COVID-19 cases

While a total of 46,891 persons have been discharged, the active cases in the district stand at 300.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Vellore district reached 48,287 with 38 new cases reported on Monday.

While a total of 46,891 persons have been discharged, the active cases in the district stand at 300. The district’s death toll is 1,096. In Ranipet, 16 cases were reported and the total stood at 42,119.

In Tirupattur district, 12 new cases were reported on Monday Wednesday and the total number of positive cases stood at 28,387.

In Tiruvannamalai district, the number of new cases was 43, taking the total number of cases to 52,478. Out of this, 51,317 have been discharged and the number of active cases stands at 521.