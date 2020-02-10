Vellore Corporation seeks inputs from residents on ease of living

The Vellore City Municipal Corporation has started a campaign seeking inputs from the residents on ‘Ease of living perception survey’. The survey, which began on February 1 will continue till 29th of this month, has asked people in the corporation limits to participate in the survey.

The launch was made by District Revenue Officer, J. Partheeban, on January 31 in the presence of Corporation officials but it evoked a poor response, according to sources from the Municipal Corporation.

As per the instructions from the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs banners were set up at various places on the city, yet it failed to attract the urban population, what would be the case of rural segments?, asks Parthasarathi Narayanan, a retired bank official in Katpadi.

The survey is being conducted to ascertain the ability of people to live, their social upliftment, availability of quality education for children, health care, sanitation and maintenance, solid waste management, availability of protected drinking water, emergency services, women protection, recreation facilities, green spaces and electricity.

Corporation sources said that Corporation has been selected under the Smart City Mission in the second round and projects worth over ₹800 crore were being implemented in the city.

‘My City My Pride’

The survey is conducted based on “My City My Pride” aspect and advertisement with QR Code was publicised for the public.

A page with link eol2019.org/citizenfeedback will open and the public should select Citizen’s Feedback, Tamil Nadu, as the State and Vellore City to participate in the survey. Participants have to register their name, age, mobile number, gender and answer 24 questions.

“Based on the survey response, projects will be implemented by sourcing fund allocations from the Union government to make the city a smarter one in all respects,” said an official from Corporation. The staff and officials have been asked to generate as many as entries as possible before the deadline. Corporation officials have been spreading messages through whatsapp groups asking the residents, students, social activists, NGOs and others to participate in the survey that will conclude on February 29.