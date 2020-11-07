Veggie prices remain high due to fewer arrivals

Price of 1 kg onion climbs from ₹70 to ₹80; brinjals and potatoes sold for a higher price; rates may take a month to stabilise

Some vegetables continue to remain expensive at the Koyambedu wholesale market owing to fewer arrivals. It may take a month for prices to stabilise, said wholesale traders.

The price of 1 kg of onions climbed from ₹70 to ₹80 on Thursday. As Friday was a weekly holiday for the wholesale market, retail prices would be based on Thursday’s wholesale cost.

Traders said the market received only half the normal daily load of 80 trucks. This led to onions selling for a higher price. “We also get 10 tonnes of Egyptian onions daily. It is sold for ₹50-₹60 a kg. Onions from Iran have reached markets in other places like Tiruchi and Madurai. State government outlets selling onions for a subsidised rate has also helped keep the wholesale cost under control,” said P. Sukumar, treasurer, Koyambedu Vegetables, Fruits and Flowers Association.

Small onions were sold for ₹110-₹120 a kg due to fewer arrivals. Brinjals and potatoes were sold for a higher price at ₹60 a kg and ₹45 a kg respectively due to less supply and rainfall in other States. “We expect carrots and beetroots, now priced at ₹80 and ₹45 a kg respectively to cost less in 10 days as fresh supply may begin to arrive from Udhagamandalam,” he added.

The price of some vegetables like tomato, radish, ladies finger and cucumber have dipped over the past few days. Once the semi-wholesalers and retailers reopen shops in Koyambedu market after Deepavali, the prices of vegetables may further stabilise, traders noted.

Retail sales along roads

Meanwhile, residents of Brindavan Nagar, Virugambakkam, complained of retail vendors selling produce along roads, causing inconvenience.

Vehicles of vendors were parked on either side of roads such as Roja Street, Parijatham Street and Samanthi Street, which are linked to the arterial Kaliamman Koil Street in the locality, and trade is carried out from 11 p.m. to 9 a.m. daily.

Residents noted that they were often unable to step out and reach the arterial road due to the sale, that often begins as early as 5 p.m. in the evenings. Small vendors also run temporary shops till the morning hours.

J. Gopinath, president, Brindavan Nagar Residents’ Association, said the locality close to Koyambedu market had turned into a makeshift business area since the wholesale vegetable and fruits section reopened.

Many residents and children are unable to go for morning and evening walks or use the neighbourhood parks as push carts occupy a lot of space.