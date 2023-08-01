HamberMenu
Veeramani to receive ‘Thagaisal Thamizhar’ award this year

The Dravidar Kazhagam president will be the third awardee of the distinguished Tamil award constituted by the DMK government in 2021; the award, to be presented on Independence Day, includes a citation and a cash prize of ₹10 lakh

August 01, 2023 02:13 pm | Updated 02:13 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
K. Veeramani, president of Dravidar Kazhagam.

K. Veeramani, president of Dravidar Kazhagam. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Dravidar Kazhagam president K. Veeramani will receive the ‘Thagaisal Thamizhar’ Award that was instituted by the DMK government to honour a distinguished Tamil personality every year.

An official press release from the Tamil Nadu government said that the award would be presented by the Chief Minister at the Independence Day celebrations this year. It will include a cash prize of ₹10 lakh and a citation.

In 2021, the Tamil Nadu government instituted the ‘Thagaisal Thamizhar ’ (distinguished Tamil) Award to honour an eminent personality who has contributed significantlyl to the welfare of Tamil Nadu and the development of the Tamil community.

Veteran Communist leaders N. Sankaraiah and R. Nallakannu received the awards in 2021 and 2022 respectively.

