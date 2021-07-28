Tamil Nadu

Communist leader N. Sankaraiah to receive Thagaisal Thamizhar Award

Freedom fighter and veteran Communist leader N. Sankaraiah   | Photo Credit: RAVINDRAN R

Veteran Communist leader N. Sankaraiah, who turned 100 earlier this month, will receive the first Thagaisal Thamizhar Award that was instituted by the DMK government this year to honour a distinguished Tamil personality.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin will hand over the award to Mr. Sankaraiah during the Independence Day celebrations in Chennai next month. A committee headed by the Chief Minister that met in the Secretariat selected the veteran CPI (M) leader for receiving the award this year, an official release said on Wednesday.

“The meeting decided to honour veteran Marxist Communist leader Mr. N. Sankaraiah, who entered public life at a young age, led as a student leader, turned into a freedom fighter and eventually served the people by being elected to the State Legislative Assembly,” it said.

The Thagaisal Thamizhar Award carries a cash prize of ₹10 lakh and a citation.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 28, 2021 1:57:01 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/communist-leader-n-sankaraiah-to-receive-thagaisal-thamizhar-award/article35577463.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY