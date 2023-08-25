Veeramani expresses concern over ‘tone’ of judgment on suo motu revision of cases against Ministers

August 25, 2023 11:36 pm | Updated 11:36 pm IST - CHENNAI

Dravidar Kazhagam president K. Veeramani on Friday expressed concern over the “language used” in the order of Justice Anand Venkatesh of the Madras High Court in the suo motu revision of the acquittal of Minister K. Ponmudy and discharge of Ministers K.K.S.S.R. Ramachandran and Thangam Thennarasu from corruption cases.

In a statement, Mr. Veeramani said the judge’s tone gave the impression that he had completed the trial and was passing judgment that the government machinery was misused and every official involved in the acquittal or discharge of the Ministers had failed in their duties.

Stating that the order made it seem as if the Madras High Court was reading out chargesheets against all those involved in the acquittal or discharge process, he asked whether it was a fair and just approach. He alleged that the order contained “harsh”, “lampooning” language to “sling mud” at the government, judicial officers and the police.

That the benefit of the doubt always went to the accused was a rudiment of criminal justice, Mr. Veeramani said, and asked whether it was an expression of “matured justness” for the judge to make remarks indicating ulterior motives, personal benefits and misuse of government departments for others’ conclusions.

Claiming that a petition written on the letterhead of the AIADMK, seeking the transfer of the corruption case against Mr. Ponmudy from Villupuram to Vellore, was not mentioned, he asked why an impression was given that the case was transferred only due to the government’s influence.